Evan Carter Injury: Candidate to bat leadoff

Carter (back) could be considered for the leadoff spot in the Rangers' lineup, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Marcus Semien has started 309 of the Rangers' 324 regular-season games over the last two seasons in the leadoff spot and is the favorite to be at the top of the batting order again. However, he had just a .308 on-base percentage in 2024 and the Rangers are leaving open the possibility of using him in a different spot. Carter has the skill set for a leadoff hitter with his terrific batting eye, but he's not even a given to be a starter right now and needs to show last season's back issues are behind him. The left-handed hitting Carter has struggled mightily versus southpaws, so if he does bat leadoff it would surely only be against right-handers. Carter had an ablation procedure on his back in October but is expected to enter spring training without restrictions.