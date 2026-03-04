Evan Carter Injury: Falls ill Tuesday
Carter was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's exhibition versus Team Brazil due to an illness, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
He had been slated to start in center field, but Carter will be replaced by Michael Helman in the lineup after feeling under the weather. Through his first six Cactus League games, Carter has gone 2-for-12 with a triple, a stolen base and a 3:5 BB:K.
