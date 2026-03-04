Evan Carter headshot

Evan Carter Injury: Falls ill Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Carter was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's exhibition versus Team Brazil due to an illness, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

He had been slated to start in center field, but Carter will be replaced by Michael Helman in the lineup after feeling under the weather. Through his first six Cactus League games, Carter has gone 2-for-12 with a triple, a stolen base and a 3:5 BB:K.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Carter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Carter See More
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
MLB
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
Author Image
Jason Collette
8 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
13 days ago
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
MLB
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
20 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
36 days ago
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
MLB
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
140 days ago