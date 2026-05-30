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Evan Carter Injury: Getting X-rays on foot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Carter, who isn't starting Saturday versus the Royals, is getting "precautionary" X-rays on his left foot, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Carter was hit on his left foot by an 86.9 mph slider from Eli Morgan in the seventh inning on Friday. He was able to stay in the game, but he's still feeling some soreness, so the Rangers are sending him in for imaging. Michael Helman is taking over in center field in Carter's absence Saturday.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
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