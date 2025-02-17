Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Carter headshot

Evan Carter Injury: Health to be monitored closely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

The Rangers are expected to monitor Carter's back closely throughout the 2025 season, though he's been reluctant to reveal his exact diagnosis, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Carter made it clear that discussing the back injury isn't exactly his favorite topic. However, he noted that the issue could be considered chronic inflammation since it's flared up in two of his last three seasons. "I kind of want to keep it personal," said Carter when asked about his diagnosis. "It's personal to me and we're going to keep it that way. I can't change it. It's a part of me now, but we've got a plan." This update feels a bit ominous after it was previously reported that he'd enter spring training without any restrictions, as it sounds as though the back injury could flare up at various points during the year. Manager Bruce Bochy noted that the level of concern is low entering camp, but the team plans to monitor the 22-year-old closely, which could mean regular rest days.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now