Evan Carter headshot

Evan Carter News: Back in action in backfields game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Carter (illness) returned to action in a backfields game Thursday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Carter had to be scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's exhibition versus Team Brazil after falling ill, but he felt well enough to play in a "B" game a day later. The outfielder is 2-for-12 with a stolen base and a 3:5 BB:K in his first six Cactus League contests.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Carter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Carter See More
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
MLB
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
Author Image
Jason Collette
9 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
14 days ago
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
MLB
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
21 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
37 days ago
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
MLB
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
141 days ago