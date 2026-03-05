Evan Carter News: Back in action in backfields game

Carter (illness) returned to action in a backfields game Thursday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Carter had to be scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's exhibition versus Team Brazil after falling ill, but he felt well enough to play in a "B" game a day later. The outfielder is 2-for-12 with a stolen base and a 3:5 BB:K in his first six Cactus League contests.