Evan Carter News: Beginning on bench Saturday
Carter isn't in the Rangers' starting lineup for Saturday's matchup against Kansas City.
Carter frequently sits against lefty starters, but this time he's being held out of the lineup versus right-hander Seth Lugo. Michael Helman will man center field for Texas in Carter's stead. Carter was hit by a pitch Friday, but it's unclear if that has anything to do with him being held out Saturday, per Matthew Postins of SI.com.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Carter See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 273 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)8 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Underperforming Hitters9 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 1911 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Carter See More