Evan Carter News: Beginning on bench Saturday

Carter isn't in the Rangers' starting lineup for Saturday's matchup against Kansas City.

Carter frequently sits against lefty starters, but this time he's being held out of the lineup versus right-hander Seth Lugo. Michael Helman will man center field for Texas in Carter's stead. Carter was hit by a pitch Friday, but it's unclear if that has anything to do with him being held out Saturday, per Matthew Postins of SI.com.