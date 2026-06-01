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Evan Carter News: Checking back into starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Carter (foot) will start in center field and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Carter will make his return to the lineup after a two-game absence due to a sore left foot, which stemmed from being hit by an 86.9-mph slider during Friday's 9-1 win over the Royals. The 23-year-old had made enough progress for the Rangers to make him available for Sunday's series finale, but he ultimately went unused in a 6-3 victory. Though Carter is ostensibly healthy again, fantasy managers will have to decide whether chasing the upside he provides in the stolen-base category is worth the damage he inflicts in batting average. Carter enters Monday's contest batting just .175 on the season, with that average placing him 159th among MLB's 160 qualified hitters.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
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