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Evan Carter News: Drives in three runs Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Carter went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, two total runs three total RBI in a 10-7 win against the Astros on Tuesday.

Carter had a key hit in Texas' eight-run first inning, driving in two runners with a triple to right field. He added a solo homer in the third and finished with his first three-hit performance of the season. Carter badly needed a big game, as he'd gone 2-for-24 over his previous nine contests entering Tuesday. He's still slashing a paltry .178/.293/.350 overall, though he does have six homers, establishing a career-high mark.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
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