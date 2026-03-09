Evan Carter headshot

Evan Carter News: Expected to see some reps vs. LHP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker indicated Monday that Carter will be given some chances to start against left-handed pitching early on in the season, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The left-handed-hitting Carter is just 5-for-60 (.083) against left-handed pitching in his major-league career, but Schumaker likes how Carter has looked versus southpaws this spring. While it sounds like Carter will not be in a strict platoon, he will likely have to get off to a good start against lefties in order to avoid sitting versus them most days. Carter has a 1.159 OPS with two home runs and one stolen base in his first eight Cactus League contests.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Carter See More
