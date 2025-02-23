Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Carter headshot

Evan Carter News: Hitless Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Carter batted leadoff and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's spring game against San Franisco.

Carter is a spring project. Not just because of the back injury that limited him to 162 plate appearances in 2024 but also due to struggles against lefties. His one opportunity Saturday ended with a strikeout; it was a three-pitch at-bat where the hitter with a reputation of discipline swung at pitches off the plate. Carter is 3-for-37 against MLB southpaws the last two seasons. If he does manage to be a competent hitter, Carter could see time as a leadoff hitter. Texas manager Bruce Bochy has offered conflicting statements about Marcus Semien being the default leadoff batter in 2025, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now