Evan Carter News: Homers in blowout win

Carter went 3-for-5 with a walk, a home run, three RBI and three additional runs scored in Tuesday's 16-4 win over the Twins.

Carter homered for the second straight game and has gone 6-for-9 with three extra-base hits, five RBI and five runs scored in those two games. That's raised his average 88 points, from .167 to .255. It would be a welcome sign for the Rangers if Carter's returned to the form he showed during a September call-up in 2023.