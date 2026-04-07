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Evan Carter News: Knocks in first run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 8:50pm

Carter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Carter's fifth-inning single delivered the Rangers' first run, and he scored one batter later on Kyle Higashioka's home run. The RBI was the first of the season for Carter, who is slashing .250/.351/.344 over 37 plate appearances.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
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