Evan Carter News: Knocks in first run
Carter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.
Carter's fifth-inning single delivered the Rangers' first run, and he scored one batter later on Kyle Higashioka's home run. The RBI was the first of the season for Carter, who is slashing .250/.351/.344 over 37 plate appearances.
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