Evan Carter News: Leapfrogged by Taveras in CF?

Carter is absent from the lineup for a second straight day in Tuesday's exhibition contest against the Royals.

Teams traditionally use exhibition games in the final week as dress rehearsals for Opening Day, and it was Leody Taveras in center field Monday against righty Michael Wacha and Taveras again in center Tuesday versus lefty Kris Bubic. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy hasn't confirmed who his starting center fielder to open the season will be, but it's looking like Taveras will be the choice over Carter. Carter has hit just .154/.214/.205 with a 15:3 K:BB this spring after missing most of last season with back problems. If Carter does indeed lose out on the starting job, he'll likely begin the season at Triple-A Round Rock so he can play every day.