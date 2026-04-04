Evan Carter News: Missed opportunity against lefty
Carter went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Reds.
Carter, who typically faces right-handers only, was given a chance in a high-leverage spot against lefty reliever Sam Moll in the sixth inning. With two outs and runners on first and third, Carter whiffed on three straight sweepers. It was a missed opportunity to get more plate appearances against southpaws going forward. Carter is 0-for-4 against lefties in 2026 and 5-for-64 (.078) for his career.
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