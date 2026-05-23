Evan Carter News: Nabs two steals
Carter went 0-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Angels.
Carter hasn't done much with the bat lately, going 2-for-22 (.091) with three walks and six strikeouts over eight games since his last multi-hit effort. He was able to make some noise on the basepaths Saturday, picking up his first steals since May 9 versus the Cubs. The outfielder is batting just .166 with a .598 OPS, five home runs, eight steals, 15 RBI and 19 runs scored over 51 contests this season. Carter will likely continue to cede at-bats to Michael Helman versus left-handed pitchers, at least until he starts to hit more consistently.
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