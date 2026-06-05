Evan Carter headshot

Evan Carter News: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Carter is not in the Rangers' starting lineup against the Guardians on Friday.

Carter will take a seat for Friday's series opener after going 1-for-9 with two runs and five strikeouts in his three outings since returning from a two-game absence due to a left foot injury. Wyatt Langford, Michael Helman and Brandon Nimmo will start in the outfield from left to right.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
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