Evan Carter News: Not in Friday's lineup
Carter is not in the Rangers' starting lineup against the Guardians on Friday.
Carter will take a seat for Friday's series opener after going 1-for-9 with two runs and five strikeouts in his three outings since returning from a two-game absence due to a left foot injury. Wyatt Langford, Michael Helman and Brandon Nimmo will start in the outfield from left to right.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Carter See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 279 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Carter See More