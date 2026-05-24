Evan Carter News: On bench vs. lefty
Carter isn't in Texas' starting lineup Sunday against the Angels.
With the Angels sending southpaw Reid Detmers to the hill, the lefty-hitting Carter will begin the game on the bench. Sam Haggerty is starting in center field and batting seventh for the Rangers.
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