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Evan Carter News: On bench vs. lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Carter isn't in Texas' starting lineup Sunday against the Angels.

With the Angels sending southpaw Reid Detmers to the hill, the lefty-hitting Carter will begin the game on the bench. Sam Haggerty is starting in center field and batting seventh for the Rangers.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
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