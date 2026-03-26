Evan Carter News: Opening in apparent platoon
Carter is not in the lineup for Thursday's season opener against the Phillies.
Manager Skip Schumaker indicated during spring training that Carter will get some chances against left-handed pitching early in the season, but the outfielder will hit the bench Thursday with southpaw Cristopher Sanchez taking the ball for Philadelphia. Wyatt Langford shifts to center field while Sam Haggerty starts in left. Carter was limited to 63 big-league games last season and had a .728 OPS with five home runs and 14 steals.
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