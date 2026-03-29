Evan Carter headshot

Evan Carter News: Out against lefty again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Carter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Though manager Skip Schumaker left the door open in spring training for Carter to see more opportunities versus southpaws in 2026, the left-handed-hitting outfielder has now been held out of the lineup for both of the Rangers' first two matchups against lefties. Wyatt Langford will slide over from left field to cover center field while Carter sits against the Phillies' Jesus Luzardo.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Carter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Carter See More
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
23 days ago
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
MLB
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
Author Image
Jason Collette
33 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
38 days ago