Evan Carter News: Promotion made official

The Rangers recalled Carter from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

A move that was reported to be in the works Monday has now been made official. Carter rebounded from a slot start with Round Rock to slash .271/.327/.500 with two home runs and three stolen bases across his last 12 contests. He is starting in center field and batting seventh for the Rangers on Tuesday in Boston and should take over as the team's primary center fielder, at least against right-handers.