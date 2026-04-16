Evan Carter News: Receiving day off against lefty

Carter is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Carter has now been left out of the starting lineup five times through the Rangers' first 19 games, with each absence coinciding with Texas facing a left-handed starter. Though Carter's overall volume of playing time will remain suppressed if the Rangers continue to treat him as a strict platoon player, the 23-year-old has more than held his own versus righties thus far, producing a .238/.385/.452 slash line (145 wRC+) over 52 plate appearances against them.