Evan Carter headshot

Evan Carter News: Returns to big-league action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 3:34pm

Carter started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's spring game against Seattle.

Carter was scratched from the lineup Wednesday due to illness but was playing on the back fields Thursday before joining the Rangers' main squad Friday. The homer, which came off a right-hander, was the first of the spring for Carter, who is 3-for-15 with two extra-base hits and three walks over seven Cactus League games. He's expected to be a lineup regular whenever Texas faces a right-hander, but Carter needs to be better against lefties to be an everyday starter. Thus far, he's 0-for-4 against southpaws this spring.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
