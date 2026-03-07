Evan Carter News: Returns to big-league game

Carter started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's spring game against Seattle.

Carter had been scratched from a game Wednesday due to illness but was playing on the back fields Thursday before joining the Rangers' main squad Friday. The homer, which came off a right-hander, was the first of the spring for Carter, who is 3-for-15 with two extra-base hits and three walks over seven Cactus League games. He's expected to be a lineup regular whenever Texas faces a right-hander, but Carter needs to be better against lefties to be an everyday starter. Thus far, he's 0-for-4 against southpaws this spring.