Evan Carter headshot

Evan Carter News: Rips fourth homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Carter went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Yankees.

Carter went deep for the first time since April 23, which was also his last multi-RBI effort. The 23-year-old outfielder still has a long way to go before commanding more fantasy attention, though. Across 130 trips to the plate to this point, Carter is slashing a paltry .178/.299/.336 with four big flies, five doubles, 11 RBI and five stolen bases.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
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