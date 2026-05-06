Evan Carter News: Rips fourth homer in win
Carter went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Yankees.
Carter went deep for the first time since April 23, which was also his last multi-RBI effort. The 23-year-old outfielder still has a long way to go before commanding more fantasy attention, though. Across 130 trips to the plate to this point, Carter is slashing a paltry .178/.299/.336 with four big flies, five doubles, 11 RBI and five stolen bases.
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