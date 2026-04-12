Evan Carter headshot

Evan Carter News: Slugs homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Carter went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Dodgers.

Carter tied the game at one apiece in the third inning, turning on a Roki Sasaki fastball and sending it over the right-field fence for his second homer of the series. The outfielder's .233 batting average isn't overly impressive, but nine walks have boosted his on-base percentage to .365, giving the 23-year-old an .807 OPS through 15 games. Carter is penciled in as the primary center fielder against right-handed pitching.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Carter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Carter See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
23 days ago