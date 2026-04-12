Evan Carter News: Slugs homer in win

Carter went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Dodgers.

Carter tied the game at one apiece in the third inning, turning on a Roki Sasaki fastball and sending it over the right-field fence for his second homer of the series. The outfielder's .233 batting average isn't overly impressive, but nine walks have boosted his on-base percentage to .365, giving the 23-year-old an .807 OPS through 15 games. Carter is penciled in as the primary center fielder against right-handed pitching.