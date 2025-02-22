Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Carter headshot

Evan Carter News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Carter (back) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants.

Carter has been private about the nature and severity of his back injury, and it's expected to be something the Rangers keep a close eye on throughout spring training and the regular season. He is apparently in good enough condition to take the field Saturday after sitting out Friday's contest, but regular rest days may become a common theme for the 22-year-old outfielder.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now