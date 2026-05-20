Evan Carter News: Taking seat against southpaw

Carter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Though he drew the start in center field during Tuesday's 10-0 win while left-hander Sammy Peralta opened the game for the Rockies, the left-handed-hitting Carter batted out of the No. 9 spot in the lineup. Carter will be left out of the starting nine for the series finale while the Rangers go up against a more traditional lefty starter in Kyle Freeland.