Evan Carter News: Taking seat against southpaw
Carter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Though he drew the start in center field during Tuesday's 10-0 win while left-hander Sammy Peralta opened the game for the Rockies, the left-handed-hitting Carter batted out of the No. 9 spot in the lineup. Carter will be left out of the starting nine for the series finale while the Rangers go up against a more traditional lefty starter in Kyle Freeland.
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