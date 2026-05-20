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Evan Carter News: Taking seat against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Carter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Though he drew the start in center field during Tuesday's 10-0 win while left-hander Sammy Peralta opened the game for the Rockies, the left-handed-hitting Carter batted out of the No. 9 spot in the lineup. Carter will be left out of the starting nine for the series finale while the Rangers go up against a more traditional lefty starter in Kyle Freeland.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
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