Evan Carter News: Trending toward making roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Carter has "eased concerns about tentativeness in his swing" following a good showing in a recent minor-league game and several hard-hit balls during Cactus League play, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Grant writes in his latest Opening Day roster projection that the idea of Carter not making the team "seemed to be gaining momentum," but it appears the young outfielder's stock is trending back up. Carter is slashing only .222/.300/.296 with no home runs in 11 Cactus League games this spring, while his competition for the center-field job, Leody Taveras, is batting .237/.310/.500 with three long balls. Both players appear likely to crack the Opening Day roster, but it's not clear what the playing time split in center field between the two will look like.

