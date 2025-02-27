Fantasy Baseball
Evan Phillips Injury: Completes third spring 'pen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Phillips (shoulder) threw his third bullpen session of spring training Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Phillips has already ruled himself out for the Dodgers' first two games of the season March 18 and 19 in Tokyo versus the Cubs, but the right-handed reliever may still have a chance of being ready to go for the March 27 domestic opener versus the Tigers if he experiences no setbacks during the ramp-up process. Though he led the Dodgers with 18 saves in 2024, Phillips will likely find himself at least a couple rungs lower in the bullpen pecking order during the upcoming season after Los Angeles added two other pitchers with more closing experience (Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates) in free agency.

