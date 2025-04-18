Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Phillips headshot

Evan Phillips Injury: Expected to return next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Phillips (shoulder) is expected to return to the Dodgers' lineup during their series against the Cubs starting April 22, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Phillips has been battling through a right shoulder strain since October, which prevented him from being on the Dodgers' World Series roster. He started the season on the 15-day injured list and embarked on his rehab assignment Triple-A Oklahoma City on April 3, where he has allowed six runs (four earned) on nine hits and one walk while striking out nine across 5.2 innings. Barring any setbacks, Phillips should return to the Dodgers' bullpen next week.

Evan Phillips
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now