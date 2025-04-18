Evan Phillips Injury: Expected to return next week

Phillips (shoulder) is expected to return to the Dodgers' lineup during their series against the Cubs starting April 22, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Phillips has been battling through a right shoulder strain since October, which prevented him from being on the Dodgers' World Series roster. He started the season on the 15-day injured list and embarked on his rehab assignment Triple-A Oklahoma City on April 3, where he has allowed six runs (four earned) on nine hits and one walk while striking out nine across 5.2 innings. Barring any setbacks, Phillips should return to the Dodgers' bullpen next week.