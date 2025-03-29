Fantasy Baseball
Evan Phillips headshot

Evan Phillips Injury: Faces hitters Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Phillips (shoulder) faced live hitters at Dodger Stadium on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Friday marked the fourth time Phillips has pitched to hitters after he got a late start to spring training while battling a shoulder injury that kept him out of the World Series last year. The veteran reliever is currently on the injured list, but given his progress, he could be ready to join the big-league bullpen when first eligible April 11. Phillips led the Dodgers in saves during each of the past two regular seasons but is unlikely to receive more than an occasional save chance this year with Tanner Scott now in the fold and Kirby Yates, Michael Kopech (shoulder) and Blake Treinen all having experience pitching in the ninth inning as well.

Evan Phillips
Los Angeles Dodgers
