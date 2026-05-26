Evan Phillips Injury: Facing batters
Phillips is facing hitters for the first time Tuesday since undergoing Tommy John surgery, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Phillips had surgery on his elbow in early June 2025. Before the 2026 season began, the reliever was eyeing a return in July or August. Now facing live hitters, he appears on track for a return on that time table.
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