Evan Phillips Injury: Increases throwing intensity
Phillips (elbow) threw to a standing catcher "with noticeably more intensity" Tuesday, Courtney Hollmon of MLB.com reports.
It's a small but tangible step for Phillips, who is recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last June. The righty reliever has already been placed on the 60-day injured list, so he still has a long way to go before making it back to pitching in games. If all goes well for Phillips moving forward, he may be able to join the Dodgers' bullpen in July or August.
