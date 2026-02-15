Evan Phillips Injury: Likely to miss most of 2026

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said Sunday that he views Phillips (elbow) as a potential "deadline acquisition" for the 2026 season, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Phillips recently re-signed with the Dodgers on a one-year, $6.5 million contract after his 2025 campaign was cut short by Tommy John surgery, which he underwent June 4. Though a more definitive target date for Phillips' 2026 debut won't be clear until he's further along in the rehab process, Gomes' comments would seem to imply that the Dodgers are hopeful he'll be back in action at some point in July or August. Phillips had been one of the Dodgers' more dominant late-inning options from 2022 through 2024, but coming off a major surgery, he'll likely have to prove himself in middle relief before earning trust in higher-leverage spots.