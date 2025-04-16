Evan Phillips Injury: Pitches on consecutive days

Phillips (shoulder) struck out a batter and allowed one hit in a scoreless inning of relief during his rehab appearance Wednesday with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Phillips made the sixth appearance of his rehab assignment, and perhaps most notably, he pitched on consecutive days for the first time during his assignment. He was roughed up for two runs on three hits over one inning Tuesday, but Phillips was much sharper Wednesday in a high-leverage spot. He entered the game with two runners on and no outs, but after striking out a batter and then allowing a single to load the bases, he induced a game-ending double play to secure the save. Provided that the Dodgers are satisfied with the condition on his shoulder coming out of Wednesday's appearance, Phillips could be activated from the 15-day injured list this weekend to make his season debut for the big club.