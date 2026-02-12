Evan Phillips Injury: Placed on 60-day IL
The Dodgers placed Phillips (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster for Enrique Hernandez (elbow). Phillips will be sidelined for at least the first few months of the 2026 campaign after having Tommy John surgery last May.
