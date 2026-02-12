Evan Phillips headshot

Evan Phillips Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

The Dodgers placed Phillips (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster for Enrique Hernandez (elbow). Phillips will be sidelined for at least the first few months of the 2026 campaign after having Tommy John surgery last May.

Evan Phillips
Los Angeles Dodgers
