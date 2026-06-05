Evan Phillips Injury: Starts up rehab assignment

Phillips (elbow) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, yielding one hit and one walk over two-thirds of a scoreless frame.

Phillips struck out one batter and averaged 95.7 mph with his four-seamer, which is up 0.3 mph from last season. The righty is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and will likely need a fairly lengthy rehab assignment before rejoining the Dodgers' active roster.