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Evan Phillips Injury: Starts up rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Phillips (elbow) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, yielding one hit and one walk over two-thirds of a scoreless frame.

Phillips struck out one batter and averaged 95.7 mph with his four-seamer, which is up 0.3 mph from last season. The righty is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and will likely need a fairly lengthy rehab assignment before rejoining the Dodgers' active roster.

Evan Phillips
Los Angeles Dodgers
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