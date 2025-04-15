Fantasy Baseball
Evan Phillips headshot

Evan Phillips Injury: Struggles in fifth rehab appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Phillips (shoulder) allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two batters in one inning during a rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

While Phillips struggled Tuesday, he also had some bad fortune, as one of the hits he allowed was a grounder off the end of the bat and another was a soft liner over the head of the first baseman. Still, it's been a rough rehab stint so far for Phillips, as he has a 7.71 ERA across five appearances covering 4.2 frames. The Dodgers will likely be more focused on Phillips' strong 8:1 K:BB so far, though, and it wouldn't be surprising if the veteran reliever is activated off the IL in the near future.

Evan Phillips
Los Angeles Dodgers
