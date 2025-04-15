Evan Phillips Injury: Struggles in fifth rehab appearance
Phillips (shoulder) allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two batters in one inning during a rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
While Phillips struggled Tuesday, he also had some bad fortune, as one of the hits he allowed was a grounder off the end of the bat and another was a soft liner over the head of the first baseman. Still, it's been a rough rehab stint so far for Phillips, as he has a 7.71 ERA across five appearances covering 4.2 frames. The Dodgers will likely be more focused on Phillips' strong 8:1 K:BB so far, though, and it wouldn't be surprising if the veteran reliever is activated off the IL in the near future.
