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Evan Phillips Injury: Takes another step forward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Phillips (elbow) threw a bullpen session to a squatting catcher March 17, per MLB.com.

Phillips had previously been throwing only to a standing catcher, so this was a notable step forward in his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last June. The righty reliever is beginning the season on the 60-day injured list and is expected to miss most of the season, though he could be ready for game action sometime in the second half.

Evan Phillips
Los Angeles Dodgers
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