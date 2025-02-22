Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Phillips headshot

Evan Phillips Injury: Uncertain for domestic opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Phillips (shoulder) being ready for Opening Day is in doubt, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Phillips' shoulder problems date back to last year's postseason, as a torn rotator cuff prevented him from playing in the World Series. He's gotten back to throwing off a mound since the start of spring training, but he has already been ruled out for Los Angeles' two-game series against the Cubs in Tokyo, and he could now be at risk of landing on the injured list ahead of the Dodgers' first game in the United States.

Evan Phillips
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now