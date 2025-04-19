Evan Phillips News: Activated off IL

The Dodgers activated Phillips (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Phillips was expected to return from the injured list next week, but he will rejoin the Dodgers on Saturday after Blake Treinen (forearm) was placed on the IL in a corresponding move. Phillips has not pitched since Game 6 of the NLCS against the Mets in October due to a right shoulder strain, but he's appeared in six rehab games with Triple-A Oklahoma City and has been cleared to return to the majors. Across those six rehab outings, Phillips registered a 6.35 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB across 5.2 innings.