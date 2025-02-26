Fantasy Baseball
Evan Reifert

Evan Reifert News: Dominant in spring outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Reifert struck out the side in the third inning of Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

The 25-year-old righty needed 16 pitches (nine strikes) to carve up Miami's 9-1-2 hitters, including Xavier Edwards. Reifert is in camp as a Rule 5 pick from the Rays' organization, giving him a leg up on winning one of the final spots in the Nationals' bullpen if he shows he's ready to get big-league hitters out. Over 40.1 innings for Double-A Montgomery in 2024, Reifert posted a 2.01 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 64:16 K:BB.




