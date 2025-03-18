Fantasy Baseball
Evan Reifert News: Returned to Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 9:40am

The Nationals returned Reifert to the Rays on Tuesday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

A Rule 5 selection by the Nationals in December, Reifert flashed his swing-and-miss slider this spring in striking out nine batters over 6.1 innings. However, he also issued 12 walks and yielded 12 runs (11 earned) to earn a trip back to his previous organization. Reifert should begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Durham.

