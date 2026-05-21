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Evan Sisk News: Clean frame in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 10:02am

Sisk threw a perfect inning while striking out one batter in a 7-0 win over St. Louis on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old entered in the seventh inning and struck out Nathan Church en route to a scoreless inning, which is his eighth scoreless showing in his past nine appearances. Sisk has recorded a 1.71 ERA through his first 21 innings this season, though he's primarily been limited to middle relief thus far with two holds and no saves.

Evan Sisk
Pittsburgh Pirates
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