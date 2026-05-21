Evan Sisk News: Clean frame in win
Sisk threw a perfect inning while striking out one batter in a 7-0 win over St. Louis on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old entered in the seventh inning and struck out Nathan Church en route to a scoreless inning, which is his eighth scoreless showing in his past nine appearances. Sisk has recorded a 1.71 ERA through his first 21 innings this season, though he's primarily been limited to middle relief thus far with two holds and no saves.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Sisk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Sisk See More