The Royals optioned Sisk to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

Sisk spent the entire 2024 regular season in Triple-A and across 59 games he logged a 6-2 record with 15 saves, a 1.56 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 57.2 innings. Given his impressive ERA numbers last season, Sisk should make his way to the majors in 2025 when the Royals need to bolster their bullpen with a southpaw.