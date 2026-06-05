Everson Pereira Injury: Kicking off rehab assignment
Pereira (pectoral) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Pereira hasn't played since April 28 due to a strained right pectoral, but he recently began throwing again and is now cleared for game action. The 25-year-old slashed .250/.310/.453 with three homers, seven RBI, seven runs scored, one stolen base and a 4:21 BB:K across his first 71 pate appearances this season.
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