Everson Pereira Injury: Kicking off rehab assignment

Pereira (pectoral) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Pereira hasn't played since April 28 due to a strained right pectoral, but he recently began throwing again and is now cleared for game action. The 25-year-old slashed .250/.310/.453 with three homers, seven RBI, seven runs scored, one stolen base and a 4:21 BB:K across his first 71 pate appearances this season.