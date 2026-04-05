Everson Pereira headshot

Everson Pereira Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 1:42pm

The White Sox placed Pereira (ankle) on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 2, on Sunday.

Pereira was pulled from Wednesday's game against Miami with what was originally deemed to be left ankle soreness. The injury is now being described as a sprain, and it will cost the outfielder at least 10 days of action. In a corresponding roster move. Chicago called up infielder Tanner Murray from Triple-A Charlotte.

Everson Pereira
Chicago White Sox
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