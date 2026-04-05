Everson Pereira Injury: Lands on injured list

The White Sox placed Pereira (ankle) on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 2, on Sunday.

Pereira was pulled from Wednesday's game against Miami with what was originally deemed to be left ankle soreness. The injury is now being described as a sprain, and it will cost the outfielder at least 10 days of action. In a corresponding roster move. Chicago called up infielder Tanner Murray from Triple-A Charlotte.