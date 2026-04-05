Everson Pereira Injury: Lands on injured list
The White Sox placed Pereira (ankle) on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 2, on Sunday.
Pereira was pulled from Wednesday's game against Miami with what was originally deemed to be left ankle soreness. The injury is now being described as a sprain, and it will cost the outfielder at least 10 days of action. In a corresponding roster move. Chicago called up infielder Tanner Murray from Triple-A Charlotte.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Everson Pereira See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central40 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker117 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target197 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Everson Pereira See More