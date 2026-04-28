Everson Pereira headshot

Everson Pereira Injury: Pulled with shoulder soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Pereira was removed from Tuesday's game against the Angels with right shoulder soreness.

The White Sox are viewing Pereira as day-to-day, which suggests that he isn't dealing with anything serious and may not need to miss many starts, if any. If the team decides to sit him down for a game or two, Austin Hays would likely be the next man up to start in right field.

Everson Pereira
Chicago White Sox
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