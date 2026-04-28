Everson Pereira Injury: Pulled with shoulder soreness
Pereira was removed from Tuesday's game against the Angels with right shoulder soreness.
The White Sox are viewing Pereira as day-to-day, which suggests that he isn't dealing with anything serious and may not need to miss many starts, if any. If the team decides to sit him down for a game or two, Austin Hays would likely be the next man up to start in right field.
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