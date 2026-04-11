Everson Pereira headshot

Everson Pereira Injury: Ready for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Pereira (ankle) will embark on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Pereira landed on the 10-day injured list April 5 due to a left ankle sprain, and he has progressed enough in his recovery to see some game action in the minors. In his five games prior to his injury, Pereira went 4-for-16 (.250) with a solo home run. Once cleared to return to the majors, he's reclaim his role as a depth outfielder behind Luisangel Acuna, Tristan Peters and Andrew Benintendi, with Austin Hays (hamstring) also on the 10-day IL.

Everson Pereira
Chicago White Sox
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