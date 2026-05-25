Everson Pereira Injury: Resumes throwing
Pereira (pectoral) resumed throwing Monday, MLB.com reports.
It's been almost exactly one month since Pereira landed on the injured list, and he has made some progress. However, it was also noted that Pereira still needs to build up additional arm strength prior to his return, so an exact timeline for his return remains unclear.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Everson Pereira See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue6 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week22 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target30 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week36 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target37 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Everson Pereira See More