Everson Pereira headshot

Everson Pereira Injury: Resumes throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Pereira (pectoral) resumed throwing Monday, MLB.com reports.

It's been almost exactly one month since Pereira landed on the injured list, and he has made some progress. However, it was also noted that Pereira still needs to build up additional arm strength prior to his return, so an exact timeline for his return remains unclear.

Everson Pereira
Chicago White Sox
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